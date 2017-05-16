Home Kentucky Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Launches Go Madisonville Bus Transit May 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville city officials hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s new bus terminal on East Arch Street. This is part of the launch of the Go Madisonville Bus Transit System. Two new city buses will begin picking up riders next Monday, and the system will be in service from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials say the service is long overdue. Seniors age 60 and up, the disabled and military personnel (with an ID) can get 50% off when they use the bus system. Children age seven to 11 with an adult will also receive a 50% discount. Kids under seven ride for free.

For everyone else, tickets are a dollar a pop, or $5 for the week, and $15 for an unlimited monthly pass.

Comments

comments