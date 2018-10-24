Home Indiana Evansville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For USI Minka House October 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana is working to change the culture when it comes to aging. It’s called MAGIC Project which stands for a multi-ability, multi-generational, inclusive community.

The concept will bring students and older adults together through Minka houses. Wednesday a ribbon was cut on USI’s first Minka house which will be used for demonstrations and will also serve as a simulation lab.

The Minka house on USI’s campus has been in the works since the beginning of the year and features smart home technology and sustainable design.

Aging Expert and Gerontologist Dr. Bill Thomas Says, “A focus on voice-activated technology, household automation, and what we call unobtrusive technology so there are things in the walls and in the kitchen that are all designed to help people remain independent longer and yet when you walk through, it will look like an ordinary house.”

Minkas are modular pre-fab homes intended to create affordable housing. Thomas says the group is hoping to make a community of Minka houses around the campus.

The Minka house is located between the Education Center and the Wright Administration Building Forum Wing Southwest entrance near Red Mango.

