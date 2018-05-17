Home Indiana Evansville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Seton Harvest Greenhouse May 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Officials at Seton Harvest expect a big increase in produce this year thanks to a new hydroponic greenhouse. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new greenhouse in Evansville.

Seton Harvest received a grant from the Welborn Foundation to build the system last year. It’s expected to increase the group’s fruit and vegetable production by 50 percent.

Spokesperson for Evansville St. Vincent Debbie Hinton says, “It’s important for people to understand and be educated as to meal planning, recipe planning and what the benefits of having that fresh fruit and produce. What that really means to their life as well. ”

The grant also helped to launch the Healthy Harvest program that distributes produce to St. Vincent Evansville and the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

