Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Owensboro Henderson Healthplex

Owensboro Health is opening three healthplex outpatient facilities in 2018. Thursday, the Henderson location opened its doors during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Mayor of Henderson and a few others helped do the honors. The ribbon cutting celebrates the “state of the art” two-story facility that offers several care options like urgent care, diagnostic imaging, lab testing, and more.

The mission of the Owensboro Healthplex is to heal the sick and improve health within the community.

Sports Medicine Physician Dr.Jody Mitchell says, “This allows us to get the results immediately and have our patients informed right away opposed to having to wait days to weeks to get their answers.”

Geared toward women’s health the facility has a 3D mammogram machine. There’s also new equipment and technology for CT scans, bone density scans, and digital x-rays.

Ultrasounds are available at the Healthplex.

All locations open January 8th.



Comments

comments