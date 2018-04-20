Home Indiana Evansville Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for New Alzheimer’s Care Facility April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce attended an opening to support Alzheimer’s Awareness Friday afternoon.

A ribbon cutting was held at the Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. The facility is for patients with Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia.

The staff is specifically trained to work with these types of patients. They also offer specialized programs to stimulate minds.

Walnut Creek Administer Kelli Walters says, “This is special to this area because we are a stand-alone facility that our staff is specially trained just in dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia. so that is our focus, that is what our building is designed to do, everything is state of the art.”

The event was held to support Alzheimer’s awareness, funding for the Alzheimer’s Association, the annual Alzheimer’s Walk, and the importance of Alzheimer’s facilities.

