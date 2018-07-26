Home Kentucky Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held at Madisonville Soccer Club Fields July 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kids in Madisonville have a new place to play soccer all thanks to anyone who went out to eat recently in Hopkins County. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to open the renovated Madisonville Soccer Club Fields.

This $200,000 project doubles the size of the fields, adds new nets, and a new irrigation system. The renovations were funded by the three percent restaurant tax in the county that was put into place back in January 2016.

Madisonville City Councilman Mark Lee says, “I think not everybody saw the vision when we passed that, but I don’t think there’s very many people now that don’t see what that restaurant tax has made possible and it’s positively impacting not only Madisonville and Hopkins County but frankly the region.

Kids will start playing in the new fields next month when the soccer season begins.

Comments

comments