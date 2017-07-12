Home Kentucky Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Kentucky Legend Pier in Owensboro July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

It’s official. The pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center will be the Kentucky Legend Pier from this point forward. Representatives from the Kentucky Legend were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony when the pier was unveiled under its new name.

The company itself is an old one, with more than 100 years in the Owensboro area, and the chance to be a part of this project came up just a few months ago.

Brand Manager at Kentucky Legend Brooklyn Maple said, “We’ve been working with Blake Henry, whose the general manager here. He’s absolutely phenomenal. He came to us a few months ago with the opportunity for the naming rights. And just based off the pure relationship with the Convention Center and everything that we’re trying to do within the community, we were really excited to take him up on his offer and do the naming rights today.”

Representatives say you should expect to see a lot more things in Owensboro branded with the Kentucky Legend name. They say working to help put on events and make their name known is a part of their plan to be a visible part of the community.

