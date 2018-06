Officials cut the ribbon on a $14 million expansion at the Posey County Jail.

The expansion means the facility will be able to hold 300 inmates. Officials have been talking about an expansion for several years. Ground was broken on the addition in September 2016. A one-quarter percent public income tax will pay for the expansion.

