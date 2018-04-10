44News | Evansville, IN

Former Kentucky and NBA Star Rex Chapman Discusses Addiction and Recovery

Former Kentucky and NBA Star Rex Chapman Discusses Addiction and Recovery

April 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

An Owensboro native comes back home to share his story of success, addiction, and recovery. Rex Chapman played basketball for the University of Kentucky before spending 12 years as a pro in the NBA.

However, after several injuries, he became addicted to prescription painkillers. Tuesday he spoke to a crowd at the University of Southern Indiana opening up about his journey from the top of the mountain to rock bottom.

Chapman also took questions from the audience during his lecture.

