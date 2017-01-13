Home Indiana Reward Being Offered For Information On Whooping Crane Shot in Greene County January 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A reward is being offered for information on who killed an endangered whooping crane in Greene County. Indiana Conservation Officers partnered with several conservation organizations to offer a reward of $6,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for shooting and killing a Whooping Crane January 3rd.

An International Crane Foundation volunteer found the Whooping Crane near Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife area. The carcass has been sent to the National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory for further testing.

Friends of Goose Pond’s board members are offering a $2,500 reward, International Crane Foundation is offering $1,000, Indiana Turn in a Poacher is also adding an additional $500 reward and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is offering $2,500.

Indiana Conservation Officers are working with the USFWS to investigate this crime.





