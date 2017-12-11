Home Illinois Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In Copper Wire Thefts December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with copper wire thefts from a Wayne County T-Mobile substation.

Our media partners at WFIW report the theft was discovered on December 11th around 5:30 a.m. at a T-Mobile site just south of Wayne County. The value of the wire is an estimated $2,500.

At this time, police have no leads and are looking for help from the public in finding who is responsible for this theft.

A $250 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Wayne County CrimeStoppers Hotline at 618-842-9777. Callers can remain anonymous.

