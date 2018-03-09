Home Kentucky Reward Offered For Arrest Of Bank Robbery Suspect In Ohio County March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for robbing an Ohio County bank.

Dispatch received a 911 call just before 10:00 this morning from the Commonwealth Community Bank in Centertown, reporting a robbery.

Bank tellers say the suspect walked into the building and demanded cash then took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man around six feet tall, and 150 to 175 pounds, medium build, and short black hair.

He was wearing a black and burgundy hooded Reebok jacket, black bandana with white design over his face, black pants, and was carrying an Adidas duffle bag.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 cash reward for the arrest and conviction of the bank robbery suspect.

The bank is also offering a $500 cash reward for the arrest and conviction of the robbery suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this robbery suspect, you are asked to call the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4411 or call anonymously at 270-298-4446.

Comments

comments