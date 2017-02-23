Home Indiana Reward for Information in Delphi Murder Raised to $50,000 February 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A vigil was held in Delphi Wednesday night as people processed the new details in the case. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer was raised to $50,000. Hundreds were on hand, praying for answers and guidance after Libby and Abby were murdered more than a week ago. Many of the prayers were directed for law enforcement, who have been working non-stop on the case, trying to find answers.

About 20 FBI agents are working with local and state police to solve the case. Investigators want to know about anyone who may have changed their appearance or has been behaving strangely in the past week. Authorities say hundreds of people have called to report information about this case.

14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were killed last week along a trail.

There is currently a $50,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in this murder case. Information can be reported anonymously.

