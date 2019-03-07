Reward Fund Created to Find Person Responsible for Robert Doerr’s Death

March 7th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Fire Department has started a reward fund to help find Robert Doerr’s killer.

Evansville firefighters have started a reward fund at the Evansville Firefighters Federal Credit Union.

The reward will go to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is involved in his death.

Also, anyone wishing to contribute to this fund can contact the Credit Union at 812-424-9396.

Any unclaimed reward monies will go into a college trust fund for Doerr’s granddaughter.

