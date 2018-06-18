Home Indiana Evansville Review Hearing for Man Accused in Ellis Park Murder June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A review hearing will be held at 2:00PM in Vanderburgh Superior Court for Zachery Hunter.

Hunter is being charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Freels.

Police believe that Hunter fired several shots at Freels during a drug deal on wrong back in Novemeber.

His body was near Ellis Park in Henderson, though police believe he was killed in the 1100 block of N. 2nd Ave in Evansville.

Leroy Hunter, another suspect in the murder, is set to go to trial December 3rd in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

The third suspect, Carolyn Butler, pleaded not guilty earlier this year and was appointed a public defender.

Comments

comments