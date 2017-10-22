Home Indiana Evansville Reverse Trick Or Treating At Bethlehem United Church of Christ October 22nd, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Volunteers at Bethlehem United Church of Christ took part in a Halloween activity called reverse trick or treating. It was a fun and generous way of giving back to those who aren’t able to remain physically active in the church community. Young kids dressed up in their best costumes to deliver their arts and crafts to limited mobility church members.

The delivery serves as a reminder that they are still considered a very integral part of their church community. The members of Bethlehem United Church of Christ say they hope to see another reverse trick or treat event in the future.

