Revenge Porn Bill Moves Forward In Kentucky

A Senate committee has advanced a bill that would penalize the distribution of “revenge porn” without consent. House Bill 71 would make the first offense a misdemeanor and any subsequent offenses a Class-D felony.

If a defendant profits from spreading nude images online, the penalties would be enhanced to a Class-D felony for the first offense an a more serious Class-C felony for subsequent offenses.

This legislation would pave the way for victims of revenge porn to file lawsuits against the person who posted the images. Damages would be $1,000 for each image and each day the image remained online after it was requested to be removed.

Another provision of the bill would prohibit an online operator from demanding money to remove revenge porn.

There are exemptions to this legislation, including images involving voluntary nudity in public.

HB 71 passed the committee by a 6-0 vote. The measure will go before the full Senate for further consideration.

