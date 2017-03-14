Rev. Rhondalyn Rudolph – March 12th, 2017

Rev. Rhondalyn Rudolph, the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 President, talked about the organization launching an ASPIRE program for the youth in Owensboro in this week’s segment of What The Community Has To Say. This segment aired Sunday, March 12th.

It takes a village to raise a child. This is an old African proverb that still rings true today. Many youth within our community slip through the cracks and never reach their full potential in life. Many settle for mediocre lives without imagining they could have goals and reach their goals.

The Owensboro NAACP will launch A.S.P.I.R.E.-Ambitious Students Preparing Intellectually and Realizing Education. On Thursday, March 16th at 6 p.m. the Owensboro NAACP will introduce this enrichment program for youth ages 12-19 or 8th to 12th grade. The program will introduce students to scholarship opportunities, career opportunities, etiquette, college and technical school visits, conflict resolution, motivational speakers and so much more.

All interested youth please contact Owensboro NAACP ASPIRE Program at obkynaacpaspire@gmail.com or visit our website at ASPIRE Owensboro Kentucky. Or you can join us on sign up day Thursday, March 16th at 6 p.m. at the H. L. Neblett Community Center 801 5th Street in Owenboro Ky.

Remember to Aspire to reach your goals and aspire to be great! I am Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 and Pastor of Pleasant Point Baptist Church and this is what I have to say.

