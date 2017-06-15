Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph – June 15th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Reverend Rhondalyn Randolph, President of the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107, talks about the shortfalls in the public and teachers retirement systems in the Commonwealth. This segment aired on Thursday, June 15th.

In a special legislative session planned for later this year, Kentucky’s tax code will be driven by concerns of massive budget shortfalls. It has been established in Kentucky that we exempt more money than we take into state government. Proposed fixes for the tax problem are consumption based taxes, broadening sales tax and efficiencies within government agencies. As the legislature discuss solutions to these complicated financial problems remember Kentucky faces a choice: protect investments in education, health and other state priorities from further budget cuts, or give more tax breaks to special interests. Kentucky is a Commonwealth because when we work together, we succeed together. A shift from income to sales taxes will leave us with less revenue for investments in thriving communities. Sales taxes don’t grow as well as income taxes do. Even a vast sales tax expansion that initially generates new revenue, will lead to even deeper underinvestment than we currently face. Our tax system is already upside down. People with the most pay the least. Today, Kentucky families in the bottom 20% by income, pay 9% of their income in state and local taxes, while those in the top 1% pay only 6%. Shifting to a “consumption-based system” would make it even worse. In other words, sales taxes are “regressive,” affecting working families and people on a fixed incomes the most. This is especially true when it comes to sales taxes on groceries and prescription drugs, an option our leaders have said “is on the table.” We need clear conversations with common sense solutions about a shift from income to sales taxes in Kentucky and what income tax cuts lead to; and that is less revenue for investments that would benefit us all. I am Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 and Pastor of Pleasant Point Baptist Church and this is what I have to say.

