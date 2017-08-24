Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph – August 24th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, talked about standing up for equality and standing with the NAACP. This segment aired on August 24, 2017.

Membership is Power! Since 1908 the vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination. Membership in the NAACP means joining the leading civil rights organization in the nation. By lending your name and your energy to the NAACP, you stand with other members on the front line of social justice.

Our persistent fight for equality has lasted for over 100 years and we will continue to fight until victory over injustice is won. Your membership will help curtail voter suppression, shed light on racial profiling, register voters, educate about and combat discrimination. A stronger NAACP with a larger, more active membership is the best hope for ensuring equality and advancing civil rights.

The greatest threat to justice is when good people stay silent in the face of evil. We must stand together for truth, justice and equality. I encourage you to become a NAACP member today.

My name is Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 and Pastor of Pleasant Point Baptist Church and this is what I have to say.

