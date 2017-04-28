Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph – April 28th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107, talks about the proposed tax hikes for several revitalization plans for downtown Owensboro, and the people things like this effects. This segment aired on Friday, April 28th.

revitalization plan for downtown Owensboro along with tax hikes for said plans.

In 2005, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell secured a $40 million Federal erosion control grant for Owensboro’s Riverfront. In late 2008 the downtown revitalization masterplan was unveiled and in 2009 elected officials approved a plan to cover the cost. They raised taxes and increased assessments on premiums for all personal and business insurance to produce $79 million over 20 years.

Owensboro’s current budget plan proposes higher taxes and spending cuts because we face a $1.6 million budget deficit. Much of the blame for our city’s deficit is blamed on downtown revitalization that went over budget.

Many times when there is a deficit or shortfall, children and working people are the ones who get their activities cut or taxes increased. The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce submitted the One Dollar for One Dollar Plan-Our local civic organizations and ordinary citizens rallied to protest closing Cravens Pool.

I hope that placing the faces and voices of affected constituents whose taxes will increase or recreational activities cut before our elected officials, will help them to revise and reconsider this proposed budget.

I am Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107 and Pastor of Pleasant Point Baptist Church and this is what I have to say.

