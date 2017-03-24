Rev. Gerald Arnold – March 24th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Reverend Gerald Arnold, Evansville NAACP Branch President, speaks about the school-to-prison pipeline in the community. He talks about the epidemic plaguing schools across the nation and in our communities. This segment aired March 24, 2017.

The school-to-prison pipeline: is an epidemic that is plaguing schools across the nation. Far too often, students are suspended, expelled or even arrested for minor offenses that leave visits to the principal’s office a thing of the past.

Statistics show that today’s policies disproportionately target students of color and those with a history of abuse, neglect, poverty or learning disabilities.

Students who are forced out of school for disruptive behavior are usually sent back to the origin of their angst and unhappiness—their home environments or their neighborhoods, which may not the best influence.

Students who are forced out for lesser offenses become hardened, confused, and bitter. Those who are unnecessarily forced out of school become stigmatized and fall behind in their studies; many eventually decide to drop out of school altogether.

Pinpointing the exact reason for the school-to-prison pipeline is difficult. Some attributes it to the zero tolerance policies that took form after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. Others blame educators, accusing them of pushing out students who score lower on standardized tests to improve the school’s overall test scores. And some believe officials efforts are overzealous, forcing students out of school and into the streets and the juvenile correction system perpetuates this cycle of “School-to-Prison-Pipeline,” depriving children and youth of meaningful opportunities for education, future employment, and participation in our democracy. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund recognizes the devastating effects of criminalizing rather than educating children and youth, and is dedicated to reversing the pipeline.

I am Reverend Gerald Arnold, Evansville NAACP Branch President and that’s what I have to say.

