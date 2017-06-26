Rev. Gerald Arnold – June 26th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Reverend Gerald Arnonld, President of Evansville Branch NAACP, talked about healthcare. This segment aired on Monday, June 26th.

ECHO Community Health Care: Is an organization with a long history and presence in the center city, yet many Evansville residents still do not know about ECHO or fully understand who we are and what we do. As a long time, board member, I can tell you that ECHO is a gem in the city of Evansville. Providing quality primary health care by board certified medical providers, to the uninsured and under insured clients.

Not only am I a Board Member, I am a Consumer Board Member who occasionally uses ECHO for my own medical needs. When I retired a few years ago and was without health insurance, ECHO was it for me and let me tell you, they did a wonderful job of managing my diabetes.

The Affordable Care Act aka, Obama Care, achieved great progress towards health insurance for all. With a mandate to increase the number of Americans who did not have health insurance by 23 million people.

At ECHO, we’ve seen our patient base go from nearly 80% uninsured to less than 20% uninsured. All are welcome here…whether you have medical insurance or not! If you need a doctor, I encourage you to give us a call at 812-421-7489. You’ll find that we’re MORE than you expected and better than you thought!

Let’s face it folks, people with health insurance have better options than those without coverage. Health care should be a RIGHT, not a privilege. One’s income status should not determine their health.

Few members of the United States Senate, chosen by the Senate leadership, are working hard – albeit largely in secret, without normal bi-partisan transparency or input from Americans who would be impacted — to “repeal and replace” the NAACP-supported Affordable Care Act.

Let’s fight together for a healthy community and a healthy YOU!

I am Reverend Gerald C. Arnold, President Evansville Branch NAACP and that is what I have to say,

