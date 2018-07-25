Rev. Gerald Arnold – July 25th, 2018

The NAACP, along with our half-million adult and youth members throughout the United States, are frontline advocates committed to raising awareness for political, educational, social and economic equality of minority group citizens in the electoral process.

With approximately 2,000 adult branches, youth councils, and college chapters in 49 states, 5 countries and the District of Columbia, the NAACP is actively engaged in increasing the African American responsiveness of citizens to be fully engaged in the democratic process.

Your Vote in THE 2018 Midterm Election Will Be Crucial to Correcting Consequences of 2016

The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy and inextricable from what the NAACP stands for and what we seek to achieve. As the gatekeepers of the right to vote at the state and local level, we urge you to Get Out and Vote in the November 2018 Midterm Election

You are a critical component of the NAACP’s national voting rights agenda in which we seek to protect and expand unfettered access to the ballot box for all qualified voters – without regard to race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, age, class, or socioeconomic status

Together we can build a national movement to get our voting rights back and preserve them for future generations.

Defend our voting rights by voting, encourage your relatives, your neighbors, your friends, to vote in the 2018 Mid-Term Election. We must Continue defending our rights and expanding the electorate in 2018 and beyond.

I’m Gerald Arnold, and that’s what I have to say.



Comments

comments