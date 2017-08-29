Rev. Gerald Arnold – August 29th, 2017

In this week’s edition of What The Community Has To Say, Rev. Gerald Arnold, talks about racism. This segment aired on Tuesday, August 29th.

“You know what worries me? It’s not that a group of racists lit some tiki torches and decided to have a rally. I worry that on Monday they went back to their jobs in human resources and decided who gets hired and who gets fired.

They put their uniform back on and “supposedly to serve and protect us.” They sit on jury’s and decide the fate of poor people, and people of color.

They teach our kids in kindergarten classes. They sit across from a couple, who came to this country, worked hard and saved, and they have the power to approve or deny them a loan to purchase a car or a home.

They decide if an insurance claim will be accepted. They give an estimate to repair the brakes on a mother’s only mode of transportation to get to work each day.

I don’t stay up lamenting the fact that racists feel emboldened to parade in the street.

I stay up because racists have the will to apply their racist beliefs in their daily lives and, by extension even mine, and they don’t do it by carrying a banner to distinguish themselves.

It isn’t the theatrical that worries me. It’s the practical.”

I am Reverend Gerald C. Arnold, President Evansville Branch NAACP, and that’s what I have to say.

