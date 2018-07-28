Home Indiana Evansville Retro Cars, Live Music And More At The 14th Annual Cruise In At Ivy Tech July 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College held their 14th Annual Cruise-In Saturday afternoon.

People came out to enjoy some retro cars, live music, food trucks, and games. Lucas Oil sponsored the event along with many other automotive companies. All proceeds benefit Automotive scholarships at Ivy Tech Community College and the funds raised allow students to continue their education if they run into financial difficulty.

Chris Kaufman says “Generally we just want the community to be able to come out a see our facility see what we have to offer we can do tours they can come up any questions I’m here to answer, I can talk to them about the program and what classes they need to take.”

Today’s Event was coordinated by students in Ivy Tech’s Automotive Technology Department and Welding Laboratory.

Ivy Tech welcomes all prospective students.

Comments

comments