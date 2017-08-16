Home Indiana Evansville Retirement Home To Close After More Than 30 Years August 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One Evansville retirement home is closing its doors after more than 30 years. The Historic Rathbone House will no longer be able to serve its 30 residents.

Those living in the retirement home say they were given notice Tuesday that they would have to move out as soon as possible.

Owners of the Rathbone House say they are actively helping folks search for new housing, but residents say it hasn’t been easy so far.

Raymond Clayton said, “He told me to get out as soon as you can so I checked two different places yesterday afternoon and I can’t afford either one of them. I’m on a very limited income, I’m 95 years young, a World War II Veteran.”

Clayton says he is sad to see Rathbone close down as the care he received there was excellent.

