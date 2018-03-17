Home Kentucky Retired Kentucky Teachers Protest Governor Matt Bevin At KY Rest Area Grand Opening Event March 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Retired Kentucky teachers raised their signs in protest hoping to give Governor Matt Bevin a piece of their mind.

The teachers are protesting gov. Bevins proposed state pension reform plan so they showed up at the grand opening of the Huck’s gas station at the Beaver Dam rest stop along the Penny Rile parkway which is where they thought the governor was supposed to be.

The governors reform plan would cut kentucky teachers annual cost of living benefits from 1.5 percent to 1 percent.

Retired teacher Bobbie Porter says she wants lawmakers to know that cost of living adjustment was not just handed to them, and don’t deserve to have it taken away now.

“We paid for the COLA, and we just want that back right now since we are retired, and we earned it.”

The teachers say they are insulted by gov. Bevins comments on the radio calling them self-centered.

“He needs to come into the classroom and see what we do and see if we are actually being s elfish or not,” says retired wayland elementary school teacher Vonnie Richards.

Richards says Kentucky teachers should not be responsible for what she says is the misuse of teacher’s retirement fund.

She and the others at Friday’s protest hope the governor will take a second look at his proposed solution for the state’s pension crisis.

“We can’t draw from the social security like other places can. we have to draw our teacher retirement and if they take that away from us then… There is not going to be anybody in the teacher profession. People will go other ways and that will be sad for good teachers to go into other professions.”

44News reached out to gov. Bevins office for comment on the retirees and why he did not make the event, but have not gotten a response back as of yet.

