Retired Indiana Judge Gets Awarded By Governor

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Robert Rucker retires after 26 years on the bench.

He was awarded one of Indiana’s highest civilian honors. As Indiana’s 105th Supreme Court Justice, Rucker has authored 1,235 civil and criminal opinions. He has served as vice-chair of the Indiana Commission for Continuing Legal Education, a member of the board of directors of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association, a member of the board of directors of the Northwest Indiana Legal Services Organization, and as chair of the Judicial Council of the National Bar Association.

Rucker’s relatives joined Governor Eric Holcomb, as well as former and current justices, for a retirement celebration at the statehouse in Indianapolis.

The governor presented the 70-year-old with a Sagamore of the Wabash Award, and praised Rucker for a job well done.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked his current and former law clerks for their assistance over the years.

Rucker says that back in January, he knew he wanted to retire before the mandated age of 75 so he can spend more time visiting his 17 grandchildren.

