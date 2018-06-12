Home Indiana Evansville Retired EVSC Employee Hands Out Bikes in Jacobsville Neighborhood June 12th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Sometimes hands can be as good as a picture. Lee Golden’s hardened hands can tell a thousand stories: from his time in the navy to his thirty years installing glass to fixing hot rods after Golden retired. Now his hands fix bicycles and shake the hands of the thankful parents after he gives the bikes to them for free.

Golden has made it his mission to help others. Golden said he didn’t grow up with much so he always has a soft spot for those that are in need. He helps now by giving away bikes to those who could use one.

He gets the bikes by picking up old parts and donations. Golden was diagnosed with COPD and while that may slow him down a little; his hands are still constantly in motion.

Golden estimates that he’s given out more than 200 bikes since he started to fix them up. He says they bring a little bit of sunshine to his recovering Jacobsville neighborhood.

