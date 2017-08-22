Home Indiana Retired Dentist Seeking To Fill Rep. Tom Washburne’s Seat August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A retired dentist is seeking the Republican nomination for State Representative to fill the spot currently held by Rep. Tom Washburne. Dr. Ken Beckerman, from Hazelton, Indiana, will run for District 64 in 2018. This announcement comes after Washburne announced his retirement Monday.

Dr. Beckerman said he plans to advocate for the district, and promote southwestern Indiana, where he has lived and worked for more than six decades. Beckerman practiced general dentistry in Princeton from 1980 through 2009. His dental practice in Princeton is currently limited to treating patients with obstructive sleep apnea.

Beckerman said he wants to make sure that southwestern Indiana gets better roads, bridges, and ensure people living in small towns like Cynthiana, Mackey, and Decker have a voice in state government.

He was a Kiwanian, past president of the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, served as the staff dentist for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years, and a past member of the Hazelton Town Board.

Dr. Beckerman has also served as a referee for high school and small college basketball, and spent 17 years as the public-address announcer for PCHS football.

