There has been a lot of talk about autism lately, Sesame Street even added a new muppet with autism.

More and more information has become available, and the CDC recently reported that the autism prevalency rate is now 1 in 45.

Where can people needing answers and outreach go here in the Tri State?

Optimal Rhythms / Access Academy is committed to supporting individuals to achieve their maximum potential, while building confidence and independence for living.

Our vision is to meet individuals and families where they are on their journey and together, through evidence-based therapies, innovative educational strategies, communication support, and optimal programming, move them toward a path of wellness and independence. Our vision is also to expand our community’s clinical services and programming to meet the growing needs of the community we serve through outreach, collaboration, and a commitment to always presume competence.



And this weekend, YOU can learn how the spectrum has changed, and how to recognize autism-related symptoms.

The 3rd annual Rethinking Autism is returning to Evansville this April. This conference highlights the latest autism research, new and innovative therapeutic supports, and the highly relevant experiences of self-advocates.

Register by following this link: Autism.optimalrhythms.org, or call 812-490-9401.

