There’s some new information out there, when it comes to autism, and you can explore all of it at the Rethinking Autism conference this weekend.

Registration is open for the 2018 Rethinking Autism Conference. This regional conference is designed to explore the compelling research that challenges our original understanding of autism spectrum disorder and the way we educate students with autism-related sensory-motor and communication challenges. This autism conference will draw visitors from all across the region, the country, and Canada, and will be held on April 6 and 7, 2018, at Christian Fellowship Church, in Evansville, Indiana.

The Friday evening Pre-Conference Reception, including Silent Auction and

Exhibitor Fair begins at 5:30 PM, with entertainment by autistic vocalist, Reid

Soria, of Autism Sings. At 7:00 PM, we will host a Regional Film Screening of the

newly released and award-winning, “Deej”. We will wrap up the evening with Q&A

with the film’s subject and our conference Keynote Speaker, DJ Savarese.

Conference presentations will highlight fascinating new autism research, innovative

therapeutic supports and accommodations, inclusion success stories, and the highly

relevant experiences of self-advocates, including our esteemed Keynote Speaker,

DJ Savarese, and influential blog writer, Jordyn Pallett. We will also hear

from Dr. Aja McKee, Inclusion Specialist and Assistant Professor in the Department

of Special Education at California State University, Fullerton (CSUF). Optimal

Rhythms’ founder, board-certified music therapist, and autism consultant, Casey

DePriest, MT-BC, discussing support strategies that improve regulation and reduce

problematic behaviors at home and in the classroom. Parent, Rene’ Hayes, will

discuss advocacy and self-care. Continuing education is available.

“According to recent statistics, there are over 1200 children on the autism spectrum

under the age of 18 living and attending schools in southwest Indiana. At least 300

of these children are non-speaking or unreliably verbal,” said Casey DePriest, one of

the conference presenters. “Research recognizes that when we focus on strengths

and learning, we help children to demonstrate what they know. When we focus on

deficits, we look for deficits and differences”, says DePriest. Exciting research is

informing a new best practice in autism and this has potential to change the future

for many families in our community. Join us on April 6-7 to ‘rethink’ what you once

understood about autism.

Families who receive Indiana Medicaid Waiver funding may be eligible for

registration reimbursement. Some teacher scholarships are also available.

Interested agencies may request exhibitor space. Register for the conference at

http://rethinkingautismconference.eventbrite.com or by calling 812-490-9401.

