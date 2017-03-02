Retailer Set to Close 88 Stores

An electronics retailer is making an effort to stay in business.

Hhgregg has decided to close 88 of its stores by mid-April, causing nearly 1,500 people to be laid off.

For stores that have been opened for at least a year, sales declined by 22 percent for the last quarter, including during holiday season.

The closings will not impact any stores in Indiana or Kentucky.

Hhgregg in Indianapolis is closing three of its distribution centers.

Stores are closing in Illinois along with 14 other states.

