Resurrection Students Learn Conversation Skills

Eighth graders of Resurrection Catholic School are learning skills on professionalism with the first ever “Amazing Shake Challenge.”

The students will be graded on firm handshakes and introduction and conversation skills.

In the challenge, the top 32 students go on to semi-finals to be graded on etiquette. From there the students are narrowed down to eight finalists.

The students met with local dignitaries Friday, who are grading the finalists.

The finalists are graded on charm, eye contact, responses, questions, and hand shaking.



