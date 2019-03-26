Resurfacing Work to Begin on SR 165

Paving work will begin on State Road 165 between Owensville and Poseyville. Starting Thursday, March 28th the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin patch and repave on S.R. 165 between S.R. 68 in Poseyville and S.R. 65 in Owensville.

Work will be performed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one 11-foot lane will be open allowing traffic to flow with flaggers in the area.

Weather permitting, work is expected to last until late August. Drivers are advised to use caution when construction personnel are present.

Visit INDOT to learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts.

