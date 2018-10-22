Restrictions on Veterans Memorial Parkway Postponed

The road work project set to begin today on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Evansville has been moved to a later date.

The work will affect the existing effluent sewer located between the East Wastewater Treatment Plant and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Eastbound traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway will be restricted with closures in defined phases affecting the shoulder, lanes, and center median but will maintain one travel lane through the active work zone at all times.

The closures are needed to provide safe access around the existing manhole structures for necessary work operations. Westbound traffic is not anticipated to experience travel lane restrictions at this time and may only encounter minor disruptions due to the center median closure. Reduced speed limits will also be in place.

Overall, the duration of work is anticipated to be six weeks, weather permitting.

The date on which work will begin has not been announced.

Comments

comments