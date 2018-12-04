Home Kentucky Restricted Roadways in Webster County Due to Semi Crash December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Traffic is restricted to one lane on Interstate 69 in Webster County due to a semi crash in the median.

This crash occurred along I-69 about three miles south of the KY 56 Sebree Exit 134 interchange.

Both northbound and southbound traffic is down to one lane at I-69 milepoint 131.

One lane is open in each direction at this time, though traffic may be halted at some point to allow the truck to be removed.

Officials estimate the lane will be closed for a bout two hours to allow for cleanup.

