Restraining Order Stays In Place For Hoarding Incident

A temporary restraining order will remain in place for more than 20 dogs seized from a former church turned animal sanctuary in Vanderburgh County.

Martha Crosley appeared in court Thursday morning for an injunction hearing, but it was cut short after her attorney requested a new judge.

Last Friday, a Vanderburgh County magistrate ruled to return 21 dogs back to Crosley after she pleaded guilty to five counts of animal cruelty.

Several animal advocate groups filed an injunction with the court stopping the return. The order protecting the dogs will expire Wednesday.

Protestors and animal groups say it was an injustice to return the dogs to the woman who caused them harm.

A new judge has been reassigned to the case and has seven days to accept or refuse.

Comments

comments