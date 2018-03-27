Home Indiana Restoration Project Underway At Jasper Church March 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A restoration project is underway in Jasper at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Crews from Wisconsin were in town, installing the first restored stained glass window, and getting ready for the next phase of renovations.

The current windows are 120 years old.

The plan is to restore four windows at a time until they’re all replaced. But crews say their biggest challenge has been finding exact matches for the glass, because it’s so old.

“But on these windows, we spent many months trying to make sure we dialed them. We had to get new glass for certain sections because some of the old glass can’t be re-fired and repainted. A lot of detailed work and labor intensive work being done in the studio to make sure everything looks right when it’s done.”

Funding for this project is from the Steward’s of God’s Grace Campaign.

The project was a joint effort between the Diocese of Evansville and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Comments

comments