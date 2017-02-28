44News | Evansville, IN

Restaurants at Tropicana Set to Close as Casino Moves to Land

February 28th, 2017 Evansville

As the Tropicana Casino in downtown Evansville prepares to move on to land, some major changes are coming to the restaurants on the property.

According to Tropicana’s Executive Director of Marketing, Stacey McNeill, Mama Mia’s is closed for good, effective Tuesday, February 28th.

Blush in Le Merigot was closed once the construction project reached that portion of the property.

Max and Erma’s remains open, for now, but is set to close in the near future. There are plans for those spots inside Pavilion in the Tropicana, but no official announcement has been made about what will go in that space.

Comments

comments

