Restaurant Closed After Being Hit By A Car July 4th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

People looking for a yogurt fix on the 4th of July may have to look beyond one of their favorite restaurants.

Orange Leaf says it will be closed Wednesday after a car ran into the building Tuesday night. The company’s Facebook page says no one was hurt, but it did cause a few scary moments. It says it is trying to re-open as quick as possible, but it is not sure when that might be.

Warren Korff

