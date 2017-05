Home Indiana Responders On Scene After Truck Crashes Into Vanderburgh Co. Business May 11th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Dispatcher say a truck ran into a Vanderburgh County business. It happened in the 4400 block of North St. Joe Avenue at Safety-Kleen, and environmental disposal business. An ambulance was sent to the scene, but dispatchers did not know about injuries. 44News has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

Comments

comments