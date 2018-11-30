‘Respect Starts Now’ Mural Unveiled

Third-grade students at Highland Elementary are teaming up with an area artist for a special project.

The kids created a respect mural as part of a partnership with Wendell Foster an agency serving people with disabilities.

Friday, the students stepped away from the classroom as the mural was unveiled. Rex Robinson, an Owensboro area artist, helped bring the mural to life. He’s hoping to help spread the message that “respect starts now”.

“That is a theme by the Wendell Foster for the community to open their hearts to everyone around us to appreciate everyone as an original work of art; a miracle of life,” says Robinson.

December 3rd through January 11th more than 90 pictures, created by Robinson and Highland students, will be on display at the Elmer Administration Building in Owensboro.

