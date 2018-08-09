Resource Officers Play Critical Role In Keeping Students Safe

As many students are heading back to school across the Tri-State. Law enforcement officials and school corporations want you to know they are keeping students safe. School resource officers play a key role in student safety but the relationships they have with the students they serve is also an important part of the job.

Castle High School opened it’s doors for the new school year today. School resource officers say knowing students and having relationships with them is the best way to keep them safe and the Warrick County Sheriffs office says that bond is beneficial all the way around.

Principal of Castle High School, Douglas Gresham said, “I think it’s wonderful at our building we have a school resource officer that’s here from before the students get here everyday until after the students leave he’s here everyday the students are here and that’s a great sense of security having him here.”

School resource officers play a key role in keeping schools safe.

While not all schools in the county have an assigned resource officer. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have all the schools in the county covered.

Lieutenant Paul Weizapfel said, “Some are dedicated to a couple of different schools and they just work as liaisons between the school corporation and the road patrol and the sheriffs office they’re special trained to deal with a lot of issues that the road guys wouldn’t deal with you’re typical patrol officers they go through a lot of training before they become school resource officers.”

For students at Castle High School in Warrick County, communication is key to keeping students safe.

Lieutenant Weizapfel said, “We want parents to know that we’re out here and that we’re going to be watching their kids and protecting their kids and it’s not just from me, everyone goes right to active shooter obviously that’s a concern for everybody.”

Lieutenant Weizapfel says school resource officers go through training every summer and most have at least 6 to 7 years of experience.

Weizapfel said, “These guys are equipped to deal with just about anything be from the basic law enforcement deal to dealing with expulsions just being involved in the kids life, counselors, they do a lot, it’s a pretty demanding job.”

Gresham said, “He’s developed relationships with students and he’s out in the hallways, in the classrooms, he talks to students, he does a great job interacting with them and letting them know that he’s a resource for them and that he’s here to help them stay safe.”

Weizapfel said, “They’ve just become apart of their schools, it’s just they expect them, we did a study several years back and the one thing that made these kids feel safe was an officer walking around in there school.”

