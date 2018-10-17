44News | Evansville, IN

Resource and Expungement Expo to Help People Get Jobs

Resource and Expungement Expo to Help People Get Jobs

October 17th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Those with criminal records can get help finding jobs in Madisonville. The Resource & Expungement Expo is set for October 30th at the Kentucky Career Center Jobnet-755 Industrial Road.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is hosting the event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those with criminal records can meet with second-chance employers, local attorneys, and other organizations to learn more about reentering the workforce.

For more information about the event contact Ruthann Padgett with Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development at (270) 821-1939, extension 202.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.