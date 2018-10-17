Home Kentucky Resource and Expungement Expo to Help People Get Jobs October 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Those with criminal records can get help finding jobs in Madisonville. The Resource & Expungement Expo is set for October 30th at the Kentucky Career Center Jobnet-755 Industrial Road.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation is hosting the event from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Those with criminal records can meet with second-chance employers, local attorneys, and other organizations to learn more about reentering the workforce.

For more information about the event contact Ruthann Padgett with Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development at (270) 821-1939, extension 202.

