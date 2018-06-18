Home Indiana Residents Return Home As Fire Burns After Train Derailment June 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The air is clear for 60 residents to return home in a half-mile vicinity near a train derailment site in Princeton, IN.

U.S. 41 reopened for drivers around 4 o clock today.

Environmental experts gave the public an all clear after determining the fire did not impose a hazardous threat.

23 train cars went off the tracks Sunday night near the Toyota factory.

Two of the five train cars containing propane, petroleum jelly, and frozen french fries reportedly caught fire.

Princeton fire officials say crews along with CSX are monitoring the scene until the fire burns out which could take some time.

The Red Cross and CSX set up a command center for affected resident which closed at 8 p.m. Monday.

For more resources contact The Red Cross, the Princeton Fire Department, or Indiana State Police.

