Residents React To University Parkway Expansion Project

Some people on the west side of Evansville are upset about the most recent plans for the University Parkway expansion project. The Lochmueller Group held a meeting this week. During this meeting, they told people living in the area that their property and farmland could be taken over.

Community leaders say the project is aimed at improving traffic flow on the Lloyd and Highway 41. However, people in the area, don’t want it to impact their property.

“If I wanted to live where it is busy I would live in town,” says Jessie Ruminer, concerned Vanderburgh County resident.

Locals are making their voices heard because they are afraid the county’s plan would affect their rural lifestyle.

“This home and this property have been in my family since 1948,” says Ruminer. We’ve had four generations of people either live in or spend time in this house and to think about going outside my door and hearing a highway and all of the development that brings. This is going to bring gas stations and apartment complexes more traffic.”

People living in the proposed path of the expanded highway say they received a letter in the mail about a meeting Thursday at the Red Bank Branch Library. Many who showed were surprised not to see any county commissioners at the meeting to answer questions.

“I kind of expected them to be there. You know I would think that the people who are making these decisions should be there,” says Ruminer.

Residents say this project is a cause for concern overall.

“I think it’s going to make people want to move out of there. And I don’t think it’s going to benefit too many people. I think it’s going to hurt a lot more people than it will benefit people,” says Jacob Heldt, who lives near the predicted highway expansion area.

“I have not heard one person be in favor of this. They don’t want to see anyone that they know lose their home to a highway. They don’t want to see anyone’s farm cut in half or eliminated for a highway,” says Ruminer.

Officials say commissioners were not present because this was a public information meeting, and a formal public hearing will be held when the environmental study wraps up in 2020.

