Home Kentucky Henderson Residents Raise Concerns Over Possible Rezoning Of Former Golf Course July 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Residents in a Henderson golf community are up in arms over possible rezoning in their backyard. Applications to rezone the former Players Club Golf Course have been filed to change the almost 165 acres into farm land.

Wolf Hills neighbors are concerned about what this could mean for their property value, and general aesthetics of the neighborhood.

Re-zoning protest signs can be seen on the lawns of various neighbors, and many say they are just looking for answers.

Wolf Hills resident Dale Lambdin said, “Come out and tell us what you’re going to do, and we just hope that the zoning commission will look at it with a positive outlook for everybody, and come up with the right decision which we hope…we would like to see it back as a golf course.”

Public hearings will be held on August 15th at the Henderson Municipal Center to address the fate of the golf course.

Comments

comments