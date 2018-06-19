44News | Evansville, IN

Residents in Tennyson Under Boil Advisory

June 19th, 2018 Indiana

Water customers in Tennyson, Indiana are currently under a boil advisory.

This directly effects the water for customers on Easley Road, Lauderdale Road, Marshall Road, Stone Road, North State Road 161 North of Heilman, and the Town of Heilman.

All of these residents are urged to boil their drinking water for five minutes before consuming due to a drinking water problem in this area.

Any questions concerning the safety of your water can be answered by the water department at 812-567-8816.

 

 

 

